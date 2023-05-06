Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 35,205 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $113,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,973,000 after buying an additional 338,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $123.64 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

