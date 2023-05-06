Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,215 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.63% of Devon Energy worth $252,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

