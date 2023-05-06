Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,547 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.55% of Timken worth $130,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Timken by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

