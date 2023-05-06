Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,536,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 951,402 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Comcast were worth $158,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,203 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

