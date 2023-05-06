Tigress Financial Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $160.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1 %

FISV stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.41. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Fiserv by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

