Toncoin (TON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.69 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and $9.69 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00007153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.10674735 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $9,853,153.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

