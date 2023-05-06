Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ci Capital cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.58.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$19.17 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.3028915 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.