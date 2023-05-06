Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 43,020 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $80.08.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

