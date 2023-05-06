Torray Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.60. 1,815,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,172. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $298.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

