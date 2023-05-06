Torray Investment Partners LLC Buys 99,187 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,187 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.8% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.30. 2,163,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,861. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

