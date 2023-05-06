Torray Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 152,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,171 shares of company stock worth $3,145,617 in the last 90 days. 54.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

NYSE:RYAN traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,004. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.98% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

