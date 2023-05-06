Torray Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 934,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,494. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

