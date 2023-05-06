Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,447. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $116.76 and a one year high of $193.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

