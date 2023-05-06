Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 200.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Pool by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Pool by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

POOL traded up $9.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.96. The company had a trading volume of 284,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.15. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

