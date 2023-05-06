Torray Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $27,220,302. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $940.78. 269,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,867. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $942.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $861.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $836.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

