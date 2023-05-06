Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,322 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,881,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 151,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $79.75. 4,613,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

