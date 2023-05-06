Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Announces Dividend of $1.10

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.1039 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

