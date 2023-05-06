Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Positive” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.30.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 627.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
See Also
