Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Positive” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 627.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

