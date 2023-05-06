TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $764.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $767.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $779.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $740.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $678.27.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.