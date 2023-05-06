TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $90.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $285,510.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,460 shares of company stock worth $11,174,974. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,198,000 after purchasing an additional 197,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 208,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after purchasing an additional 415,733 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,977,000 after purchasing an additional 104,808 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

