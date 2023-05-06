Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Buys £15,275 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Paul Smith bought 32,500 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £15,275 ($19,084.21).

Trident Royalties Stock Performance

Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £136.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.36. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.15.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

