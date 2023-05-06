Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Buys £15,275 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Paul Smith bought 32,500 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £15,275 ($19,084.21).
Trident Royalties Stock Performance
Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £136.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.36. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.15.
About Trident Royalties
