Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $962-992 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.98 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $371,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.