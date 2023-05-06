Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $962-992 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.98 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $371,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

