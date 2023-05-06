TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TBI stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $465.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Garrett Ferencz acquired 4,944 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,976.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 112.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 27,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 38.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 433,991 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter valued at about $949,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

