Truist Financial Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $217.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

