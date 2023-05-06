Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.90 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.70 ($1.07). 570,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,537,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.95 ($1.06).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £351.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,811.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Insider Activity at Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Joe Hurd bought 5,776 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,082.88 ($6,350.42). 13.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.