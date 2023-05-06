U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:USGO) Major Shareholder Buys $43,000.00 in Stock

U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,822,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,225,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Goldmining Inc. acquired 4,783 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $45,916.80.

On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,339.42.

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 11,503 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 25,001 shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04.

U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock Price Performance

NASDAQ:USGO opened at $10.41 on Friday. U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

About U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining Inc. Common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.