U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of USPH stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

