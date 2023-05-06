Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $43.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

UBER stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.