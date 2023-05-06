Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UI. StockNews.com began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $201.57 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.54 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

