UBS Group Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $135.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

