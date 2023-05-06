UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 2,111,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $44.54.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in UGI by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the first quarter worth $81,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

