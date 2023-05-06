UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.68

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 144447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

