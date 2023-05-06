Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Up 4.2 %

UAA stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.