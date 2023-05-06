United Co.s Limited (UNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

United Co.s Stock Performance

UNC opened at C$102.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.64. United Co.s has a 1 year low of C$85.00 and a 1 year high of C$104.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.72.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

