United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $4.75. United Insurance shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 216,821 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

United Insurance Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 102.76% and a negative return on equity of 495.74%. The business had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Insurance by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

