Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading 7.8% Higher

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.44. 1,530,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,115,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -545.40%.

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,080,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 265,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

