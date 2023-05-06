Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $46.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 990.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after buying an additional 1,184,937 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 294,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

