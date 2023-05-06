Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Upbound Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.20 EPS.

Upbound Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.