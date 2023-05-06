Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock Price Up 11.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.97. 113,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 503,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

