Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.31 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 4,126,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. Research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 966,196 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

