Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,726 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.34% of Valaris worth $118,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

