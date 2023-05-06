Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,603,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513,050 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Vale worth $95,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE opened at $13.90 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

