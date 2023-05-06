Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 241,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $52,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

