Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 100,038 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.23% of Diamondback Energy worth $56,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

