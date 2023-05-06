Van ECK Associates Corp Has $48.09 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,549 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $48,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $212.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.