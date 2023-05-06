Van ECK Associates Corp Has $86.91 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $86,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.