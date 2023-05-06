Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,033,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 266,660 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $63,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

DVN stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

