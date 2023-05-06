Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,616 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.62% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $97,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,838,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $293.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

