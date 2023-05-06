Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 299,544 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,544 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $105,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,708,000 after purchasing an additional 130,686 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,876,000 after acquiring an additional 448,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

