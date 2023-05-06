Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 100,038 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Diamondback Energy worth $56,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

